Locals call excise raids in Jorabat an 'eyewash', demand action against big players

Jorabat, Sept 5: The Excise Department’s recent raids in the Dimoria area, which resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor and the arrest of four individuals, are being criticised as an inadequate response to the region’s widespread illegal liquor trade. While the department hailed the action as a success, locals and regional organizations argue that it only targets small-time vendors, leaving the “big fish” untouched.

The raids were conducted in Maloibari, Pub Maloibari, and Durung, leading to the arrest of Mridul Mandal, Kabindra Kar, Bibhuti Sarkar, and Amal Bodo for illegally selling liquor from roadside shops.

However, critics allege that the Excise Department has repeatedly ignored a thriving network of illegal liquor sales, with many establishments operating with the “tacit protection of corrupt officials”.

Citizens and organisations have long complained about the open sale of alcohol in pan shops, grocery stores, and roadside stalls, which they say is eroding the social fabric. Even more concerning are allegations that several prominent dhabas and resorts in the area operate without valid liquor licenses, yet face no meaningful action.

“Every time a raid happens, they catch a few small sellers to show action. But the real culprits—the resorts, the dhabas, the suppliers—remain untouched. Everybody knows why,” said Rintu Das, an advisor to the Kamrup-metro unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), hinting at a nexus of money and influence.

The AASU unit has stated that this selective targeting of small vendors while shielding larger violators has exposed a credibility crisis within the Excise Department.

The organization stresses that these token raids will continue to be seen as “eyewash” unless the department acts against the powerful syndicates running the illegal liquor trade.