Locals allege Rs 3.6 Lakh crematorium fund embezzlement in Raha, demands probe

Raha, Feb 17: The alleged embezzlement of Rs 3,60,000 allocated for construction of a boundary wall at a public crematorium at Barunguri village, under the Komargaon Panchayat in the Raha Legislative Assembly Constituency, has raised serious questions about the BJP-led State government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards corruption.

The incident has highlighted the gap between the government’s claims and ground reality, sparking concerns among the local residents about corruption and misuse of public funds.

According to available information, the sum of Rs 3, 60,000 was allocated in 2022 under the 15th Finance Commission to construct a boundary wall of the public cremation ground at Barunguri village.

Interestingly, no construction work has been done on the site as of today.

Instead, the individuals assigned to oversee the project reportedly submitted fake photos of constructed walls and allegedly embezzled the fund, sparking outrage among the locals.

The alleged misappropriation of the fund has raised questions about the involvement of panchayat officials, including the president and secretary, apart from the junior engineer concerned and Raha development block officials.

Meanwhile, residents of Barunguri village have demanded action against those responsible for the alleged embezzlement, seeking justice and transparency in the utilisation of public funds.