Local pig rearers in Jorhat raise concern over illegal pig supply amid swine fever ban

Jorhat, June 6: Local pig rearers in Titabor, Jorhat district, have raised serious concerns over the continued illegal supply of pigs from outside Assam, despite a government-imposed ban aimed at containing the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The ban, enforced by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, prohibits the transportation of pigs beyond national highways. However, pig rearers allege that unscrupulous traders are bypassing the restrictions, bringing in livestock from other states unchecked.

“Trucks loaded with pigs from outside the state arrive here every week. These animals may be carrying the ASF virus, yet they receive health clearance within just 3–4 hours,” said a local pig rearer, adding that local rearers must wait up to 15–21 days for their livestock to be tested and cleared.

The discrepancy in clearance times has sparked frustration among the local farming community, who say the system is skewed in favour of external suppliers.

They allege that the Animal Husbandry Department is ignoring the risks posed by these quick clearances, thereby putting both the local industry and public health at risk.

“This situation is threatening our livelihoods. It feels like a deliberate attempt to weaken local pig farmers and give outside traders an unfair advantage,” a farmer said.

The rearers have urged the state government to intervene immediately and take strict action against the illegal transportation of pigs. If no action is taken, they warn that they will be forced to stage protests to protect their livelihoods and prevent a potential health crisis.