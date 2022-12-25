Local organisation stage protest at Bongaigaon Refinery

Guwahati, Dec 25: The Greater Dhaligaon Nivnuwa Sangha is on a three-hour sit-in demand for 100 per cent indigenous employment in Bongaigaon refinery.

Demanding 100 per cent indigenous employment and local development in Bongaigaon Refinery, the Greater Dhaligaon Nivanua Sangha organized a three-hour sit-in at the main gate of Bongaigaon Refinery, today against the deprivation of the people of Bongaigaon by pouring in various aspects of employment, contract work etc.



In the sit-in strike, which was attended by intellectuals, youth and people from different walks of life in the Greater Dhaligaon region, the Bongaigaon refinery under the Indian Oil Corporation was seen demanding 100 per cent local employment, giving contracts to indigenous people, employment of indigenous labourers, local development, etc.


