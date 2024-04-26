Live insects found inside ice cream cup in Raha

RAHA, April 26: In a shocking incident, two live insects were found inside an ice cream cup in Raha on Thursday evening.

As per allegations, Palash Deka, a youth, ordered an ice cream cup at an ice cream van bearing registration number RJ 06GD 7533 parked near the Raha revenue circle office on Raha bazar road under the Raha Police Station.

Accordingly, the ice cream van owner handed over an ice cream cup to him. When he was going to consume the ice cream, he observed that something was inside the cup. He keenly observed and saw that two live insects were inside the cup. He also showed it to others who were present there at that time.

After noticing the insect, Deka complained about it to the shopkeeper. However, the ice cream van owner, identified as a resident of Rajasthan, said that he could do nothing about that and tried to ignore the matter, resulting in an altercation between them.

The customer later said that he would take legal action against the company or person due to whose negligence the insects were found in the ice cream cup. He also urged the concerned authority to take strict action against the ice cream van of Rajasthan and other food vans parked along the Raha bazar road and selling substandard fast food items to customers.