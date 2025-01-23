Literary spectacle beckons as Pathsala readies for 77th Sahitya Sabha Biennial Session

Pathsala, Jan 23: As the countdown begins for the 77th biennial session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS), preparations in Pathsala are progressing at full swing.

With only eight days left for the session to commence, nearly 60% of the work has been completed, including the setup of the main stage, book fair premises, trade fair, exhibition area, and Naamghar.

The session, set to run from January 31 to February 4, promises to be a grand celebration of Assamese literature and culture. In the course of the event, Pathsala, located in Bajali district, is expected to host over 9 lakh people, including 5,000 delegates from regional committees of the Sahitya Sabha, are expected to attend the event.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, president of the organising committee, shared, “We are all set to welcome people from all over Assam and beyond, with preparations being made for a truly memorable experience. Our committee is working tirelessly to ensure every detail is in place.”

With more than 400 invited guests from India and abroad, including renowned litterateurs from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Nepal, Arunachal Pradesh, and other regions, the town is geared up for a week of celebration, reflection, and camaraderie.

The organising committee has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate a diverse crowd. A special cultural touch will be added on February 3, when students from various institutions in the district, dressed in traditional attire, will participate in the do following Saraswati Puja.

Giridhar Choudhury, the secretary of the organising committee, said, “The 60% completion rate is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved. We are expecting a large turnout, including delegations from various parts of the world, making this session a truly international event.”

The session will also see a unique science fair aimed at establishing connections between science and literature, held in collaboration with Bajali Hat. In addition to this, cultural programmes will showcase the traditions of Assam and the Northeast, featuring performances by local and invited artists.

The Science Fair, featuring exhibits valued at ₹500 crore across 22 stalls, is set to be inaugurated by the Minister for Science, Technology, and Climate Change, Keshab Mahanta, on January 31.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the session will be a massive japi, a traditional Assamese hat, constructed with 1,500 tokou leaves brought from Arunachal Pradesh. The japi will serve as a symbol of Assamese culture, welcoming literature lovers from across Assam and beyond.









The government is contributing to the preparations, with multiple departments working around the clock to ensure the success of the event. Subcommittees have been set up to oversee every aspect of the event, including construction of roads, public health services, and a massive dining hall.

A number of minor and major roads, including two main routes leading to the Bhattadev Kshetra, the main venue, are being developed to accommodate the expected influx of attendees.

The session will also feature notable cultural performances. On January 31, local artists will kick off the festivities, followed by performances from renowned figures like Pulak Banerjee, Mithun Dhar, and Bipin Chawdang on February 1.

February 2 will see a blend of classical and folk performances, including Satriya and Devdasi dances by award-winning artists, while February 4 will culminate with cultural acts by Achurya Barpathra, Priyanka Bharali, and Joy Barua, alongside an exhibition of traditional costumes from Assam and the Northeast.