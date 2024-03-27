Liquor prices to increase in Assam from April 1

Guwahati, Mar 27: The excise department has announced a considerable increase in alcohol prices in Assam from April 1, 2024.

As per the new regulations, all categories of alcoholic beverages—Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink—would see a rise in prices.

The price hike extends to both civil consumption and consumption through Canteen Stores Depot (CSD) bonded warehouses and paramilitary wholesale warehouses.