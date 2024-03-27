86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Liquor prices to increase in Assam from April 1

By The Assam Tribune
Liquor prices to increase in Assam from April 1
X

Guwahati, Mar 27: The excise department has announced a considerable increase in alcohol prices in Assam from April 1, 2024.

As per the new regulations, all categories of alcoholic beverages—Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink—would see a rise in prices.

The price hike extends to both civil consumption and consumption through Canteen Stores Depot (CSD) bonded warehouses and paramilitary wholesale warehouses.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X