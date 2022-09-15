Lilabari airport opening new horizons in aviation training in NE

North Lakhimpur, Sep 15: The Lilabari airport, an important stop in the regions aviation map has also been opening new horizons to youngsters aspiring to be commercial pilots. This has been possible by the Red Bird Aviation Training Academy stationed at the airport where youths from different parts of the country are undergoing training since late April this year.

The pilot training academy in Lilabari airport, Northeast's first of its kind, was inaugurated by union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on April 12 this year in presence of union law minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Since then, in the last five months the Red Bird Aviation Academy at Lilabari airport has been conducting regular flying sessions for trainee pilots for Commercial Pilot License (CPL). Speaking exclusively to this correspondent,

Karan Mann, CEO of Red Bird Aviation Training Academy, said that the training for CPL at Lilabari had been going on fast track because of favourable weather conditions and relatively free air traffic in the region.

"There is a free air traffic condition in the 7.5 miles radius of Lilabari for which we can have relatively a favourable condition for flying sessions", he said.

Red Bird Aviation Pvt Ltd was established on 13th January 2017, with an aim to provide world-class training facilities to channelize and craft one's career for all. Candidates are led by academy's experienced and professional instructors to help them in becoming professional airline pilots.

Redbird Aviation also has its own flight training single and multi-engine aircrafts. At the Lilabari training facility there are two trainee aircraft—Tecnam P2008JC (single-engine) and Tecnam P2006T (multi-engine) with 200 hours of flying and low in emissions.

"There is a provision of taking admissions for pilot trainings in every two months", informed Karan Mann, the CEO while stressing that the facility has been working as a single point destination for all aspiring pilots.

Apart from CPL, the academy also provides airline specific preparatory classes, Compass, IR training, Type rating and A320 FBS. Our past records prove our commitment to providing quality education.

With no flight training facilities in the entire eastern part of the country up to West Bengal and Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, young aspirants from the North East region can easily avail the opportunity offered at Lilabari airport with relatively low costs.

As demands for commercial pilots have been increasing every day, the Red Bird pilot training academy at Lilabari can train the young people from the region to join the ever growing demand in the civil aviation sector globally.