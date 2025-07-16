‘Like family dispute’: AGP downplays rift with BJP, begins outreach in Upper Assam

Jorhat, July 16: As the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approach, signs of unrest are surfacing within the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), particularly among grassroots workers in BJP-held constituencies.

Many AGP workers have expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that they are being deprived of due benefits and recognition despite being part of the ruling alliance.

In light of these growing concerns, AGP President and Minister Atul Bora, along with Working President Keshab Mahanta, launched an outreach campaign in Upper Assam to engage with party workers and address their grievances.

Visiting Jorhat on Tuesday, Minster Bora held a discussion with leaders of the Jorhat and Majuli district units, along with representatives from the party’s allied organisations.

The meeting took place at the AGP district office and focused on concerns of grassroots members and planning for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Bora said, “This outreach, which began in Jorhat, will extend to districts like Biswanath as well.”

When asked about the discontent among party workers, the Agriculture Minister compared the situation to a family dispute.

“In any household, tensions can arise when one sibling feels more or less loved than another. It’s the same here—this is a family matter, and we are a family,” Bora said, downplaying the dissent.

He highlighted the importance of "mutual respect and equal partnership" within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance.

“If the principles of partnership are honoured by all, such problems wouldn’t arise,” he stated.

Bora also said that AGP will collect details about the treatment of its workers in BJP-held constituencies and vice versa, and will inform Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Dilip Saikia accordingly.

The AGP president affirmed that this consultative process with grassroots workers and party leaders will continue in a phased manner across districts.

Reflecting on his tenure, Bora said, “I have completed 11 years as AGP president. I urge all our workers to consider this party as a platform of service and to move forward with unity.”

Encouraging the party’s younger generation, he added, “If the youth in our party can fully embrace and gain experience from our journey, they will be ready to contest future elections confidently.”