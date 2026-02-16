Lights, legacy, action: Assam applauds its finest at 2020–21 State Film Awards

Guwahati, Feb 16: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the 9th Assam State Film Awards for the years 2020 and 2021 to the winners at a ceremony held at Sri Sri Damodordeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

The film Sabda Nishabda Kolahal, directed by Dhanjit Das, won four awards, including Best Film and Best Director for 2021, while the film Balconit Bhagwan (God on the Balcony), directed by Biswajit Bora, bagged the awards for Best Film and Best Director for 2020.

Acharya on Sunday said the land of Assam, known for its natural beauty and rich traditions, has always preserved its identity through language, folk arts, and storytelling, and that cinema has given new dimensions to these traditions by taking them to wider audiences.

He stressed the importance of remembering the history of Assamese cinema, especially the pioneering contribution of Jyotiprasad Agarwala and his iconic film Joymoti, which laid the foundation of the industry.

He said that modern Assamese films are like branches of a strong tree whose roots lie in Joymoti.

He also remembered Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika whose music carried messages of humanity, harmony, and national unity, bringing global recognition to Assamese culture.

The Governor further acknowledged the immense contribution of the late Zubeen Garg in energizing contemporary Assamese music and cinema and connecting the younger generation with their cultural roots.

He emphasized that cinema is not merely a medium of entertainment but also a mirror of society.

Referring to the digital era, he encouraged filmmakers to embrace modern technology and continue working with dedication and creativity. He also congratulated all the award winners.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred on veteran actors Dinesh Das (for 2021) and Jayanta Bhagawati (for 2020).

JP Das was awarded the Jayanta Hazarika Award for 2021, while Shankar Lall Goenka received the award for the year 2020 for their contributions to the Assamese cinema.

In the short film category, Kumu by Akansha Bhagawati received the Nip Barua Award for 2020, while Xogun by Utpal Barpujari secured the award for 2021.

In the documentary category, Screaming Butterflies by Aimee Baruah bagged the Naren Barua Award for 2020, while Breaking the Silence by Parthajit Baruah won the award for 2021.

Best Male Playback Singer Award for the year 2020 was won by Shankuraj Konwar, while Zubilee Baruah and Meghan Scott received the Best Female Singer Award.

Meanwhile, Rupam Bhuyan bagged the Best Male Playback Singer Award for 2021, while Mamani Kalita won the Best Female Playback Singer Award.

The Pabitra Kumar Deka Award for Best Article Writing on Cinema was conferred on Aparajita Pujari for 2020 and on Dr Dipshika Bhagawati for 2021.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Chairman of Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Simanta Shekhar were also present at the awards ceremony.

In his speech, Bimal Borah remembered the contributions of the noted producers, directors, actors, musicians, etc., to the Assam’s film industry.

“Various steps are being taken to encourage artistes and filmmakers, and to create a positive environment for films in the State,” he said.

Earlier, Simanta Shekhar delivered the welcome address. He briefed the gathering about the initiative taken by the State government for the betterment of cinema in Assam.