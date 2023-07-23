Lightning strike kills one near Umrangso

Haflong, July 23: In an unfortunate turn of events a person died after being struck by lightning near Umrangso in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

As per sources, the deceased individual has been identified as Bipin Lyngdoh, a 42-year-old resident of 14 Kilo near Umrangso. He died on the way to the hospital as he was critically injured after lightning struck his home.

Lyngdoh was working at his home when the incident took place. He was immediately rushed to Umrangso Hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries. His 11-years-old son Sebastian was also injured in the incident and was being treated at the Hospital, he is now recovering, said sources.

A pall of gloom descended on the entire village following the death of Lyngdoh.