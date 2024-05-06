Lightning strike kills class 9 student in Barpeta’s Kalgachia

Barpeta, May 6: A tragic incident occurred in the village of Satra Moinbari, Kalgachia, where a young student lost her life after being struck by lightning. The deceased has been identified as Nureza Khatun, a 9th-grade student.

According to eyewitness accounts, Nureza was returning home from the Bank of Beki River, where she had taken her pet cows for grazing. While on her way back, a sudden bolt of lightning struck her, resulting in her untimely demise.

The news of Nureza's death has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing their profound sadness and calling for support for the grieving family. Locals have appealed to the government to provide one-time financial aid to the victim's family to help them cope with the devastating loss.