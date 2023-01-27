Life in Dark due to Smart meter: Power cut off after bill payment in Pathsala

Bajali, Jan 27: As APCDL is installing smart meters in Assam, it has been reported that a section of people are facing problem with smart meters on 25 and 26 January.

Many residents of the region faced electricity power cut off after bill payment.

As per reports, the locals alleged that the customer care number also failed to provide proper results.



Sasanka Talukdar, a resident of Pathsala said, "I already paid bill of Rs1372 on 25 January at around 12.13 pm. However, after some hours there was no electricity in our home. There was a power cut for 13 to 14 hours, but the smart meter was active.

The next day I complained to customer care then they replied, ''It's not our fault, it's your internal problem. Check your wires.''

"When I checked, there was no fault in the wires and MCB boards," Talukdar added.

Again I contacted them on the complaint number and they replied, "You have to pay extra money to us of Rs 400 which is not mentioned in the bill."

"There was no message from the authority for disconnection. When I contacted a higher official, they restored my connection after 13 hours on 26 January. APDCL should look into the matter." Talukdar said.

Dhruba Jyoti Talukdar a resident of the same region said, " There was a power cut without any message or notice.

"The authority should look into the matter, he added.

Brajen Kalita, Sub divisional engineer of APDCL Bajali said, "It's a new technology, I think, our system got hanged due to high customer. I don't know the exact reason. If People are facing such kind of problems. They should immediately contact us and we will try to solve it as soon as possible."