At 66 years, life expectancy in Assam lowest in the Northeast: Experts

Guwahati, April 10: Even as Assam struggles to improve its maternal and infant mortality rates, the State faces another serious health challenge - low life expectancy, largely driven by air pollution and poor dietary habits.

While the average life expectancy in India is around 69 years, Assam lags behind at just 66 years, the lowest among Northeastern states. In comparison, neighbouring Nagaland records a life expectancy of over 75 years, and states like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh fare better than Assam.

This concern was highlighted by Dr Rahul Mehra, UNESCO Chair Representative for Global Health and Education and executive director of Tarang Health Alliance, during a webinar organised for journalists in Assam. Speaking on the theme 'Health Education for Young Minds: A Roadmap to a Healthy Assam', Dr Mehra urged the State to adopt a more targeted approach to tackle rising health risks, particularly among children and adolescents. The webinar was organised in association with the Forum for Indian Journalists on Education, Environment, Health and Agriculture.

According to the NFHS-5 survey, 68 per cent of children aged 6 months to 5 years and 66 per cent of women in Assam suffer from anemia. Coupled with poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental hazards, these factors have led to deteriorating public health. Dr Mehra underlined the importance of health education in schools for developing positive health behaviour early in life, arguing that prevention must begin in childhood.

"Probing deeper into the data related to Assam, I found that air pollution is the biggest risk factor for premature deaths. Other major contributors include high blood pressure, smoking and dietary risks," Dr Mehra said, citing data from the latest National Family Health Survey and the Population Health Foundation of India.

He pointed out a concerning trend of disease burden in the State, where not only air pollution but also short gestation periods, low birth weights, heart disease, and diabetes are key drivers of illness and early death. Among children aged 4 to 15 years, Assam shows higher mortality rates than several other Northeastern states. Factors like unsafe drinking water, poor sanitation, exposure to particulate matter, and lack of proper handwashing contribute significantly to premature deaths in this age group. Malnutrition and environmental degradation further worsen the health scenario.

While poor air quality has long been a headline issue for cities like Delhi, Dr Mehra warned that Assam cannot afford to ignore its deteriorating air quality. "We must not drop the habit of wearing masks, which was common during the pandemic. For those who can afford it, air purifiers should be used at home, especially for children. Basic air purifiers are now within reach for middle-income families and can help mitigate the effects of pollution," he said.

Calling for long-term structural solutions, Dr Mehra emphasised the role of schools in promoting public health. He also urged the Assam government to take the lead by making health education a compulsory subject in schools. He noted that equipping children with knowledge about nutrition, hygiene, mental health, tobacco risks, and pollution can significantly improve health outcomes.