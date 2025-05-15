LGBI Airport steps up monsoon readiness, constructs 7.5-km drainage channel

Guwahati, May 15: As part of its ongoing preparedness drive for the forthcoming monsoons, LGBI Airport has taken a series of measures to deal with any exigencies.

To augment the airport’s drainage, cleaning of both internal and external drains has started to ensure smooth flow of rainwater. Besides the existing drainage, new internal drainage systems are under construction to further support effective water management within the airport premises.

“We have started a collaborative initiative with the Water Resources Department, Government of Assam, to clean the external drains, including the Kalmoni river located outside the airport boundary. To address waterlogging or flooding, especially in the airside area, Guwahati International Authority Limited (GIAL) is also constructing a total of 7.5-km-long drainage channel. This will divert the water effectively towards the external drains, which are connected to the Kalmoni river and will ultimately flow into the Brahmaputra,” an airport official said.

Terming the efforts as crucial in safeguarding the airside and overall airport infrastructure from waterlogging, the official said that it would ensure uninterrupted operations during heavy rains.

“As Assam is known to be heavily impacted by the prolonged monsoons, GIAL is committed to ensuring operational continuity of airport and passenger safety through proactive monsoon preparedness,” the official added.





By

Staff Reporter