LGBI Airport sees 29% jump in weekly flights, targets 1,100+ for summer 2025

Guwahati, Apr 7: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, has recorded a surge in weekly flight movements, domestic and global, with a 29 percent increase compared to its summer schedule of 2024.

Buoyed by this rush, LGBI Airport has set an ambitious target of over 1,108 domestic and international movements, effective from March 31, 2025, until October 26, 2025.

The airport would now offer 156 daily domestic movements, an increase from approximately 120 in the summer schedule of 2024. With over 1,108 weekly movements, including international operations, there will be a hike of more than 29 per cent in weekly flight operations in 2025 compared to 2024.

Revealing this, official sources told The Assam Tribune that travellers from Assam and other north-eastern states stood to benefit from the expanded flight availability.

"It is really encouraging to see the surge in flight movement to and from LGBI Airport, which is the only international airport in the Northeast," sources said.

"With air travel gaining a noticeable momentum in the Northeast, we are confident that LGBI Airport will serve passengers with an enhanced flight schedule this summer, adding at the same time convenience and comfort to their journeys," the sources added.

Among the increases, Delhi will see the maximum rise with 14 additional daily flights. Within the Northeast, Imphal will witness notable frequency additions, with four daily flights compared to the previous winter schedule.

"LGBI Airport recognises the needs of passengers and the rising demand for air travel. Travellers will benefit from an expanded schedule with seamless connectivity to key destinations. The Northeast will be better showcased and will have enhanced accessibility through this strategic expansion and infrastructure improvements. Indeed, LGBI Airport is set to make the region more accessible, vibrant, and attractive to travellers, ensuring convenience and opportunities that enrich every journey," the sources added.







