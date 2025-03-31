LGBI Airport launches awareness drive to curb wildlife hazards near runway

Guwahati, Mar 31: As part of its comprehensive wildlife mitigation strategy, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has put in place a multi-faceted approach combining effective wildlife management, rigorous monitoring, and public education to reduce bird and wildlife-related incidents on and around the airfield.

In recent months, a series of educational initiatives have been launched among local villagers, stakeholders, and the general public. These include public awareness campaigns organised at local marketplaces, village panchayats, and surrounding communities.

"Comprehensive wildlife management measures in line with the airport's commitment to mitigating wildlife incursions on the runway and bird strikes are being undertaken. These campaigns focus on the dangers of improper waste disposal, open slaughtering practices, and the creation of natural water ponds that attract wildlife to the area," an airport official told The Assam Tribune.

"A range of measures have been implemented, both on the ground and in the air. These include waste management, ensuring proper waste disposal and minimising accumulation of litter around the airfield, which helps reduce attraction of birds and other wildlife," the official added.

Canal cleaning involving regular maintenance of adjacent canals to enable the flow of water, particularly during the monsoon, is another initiative.

"A dedicated team conducts regular inspections to identify potential wildlife hazards, including the proximity of slaughterhouses and other attractants near the airfield. Bird chasers, firecrackers, and various acoustic devices such as harmony MP3 units have been installed to manage birds at critical areas, especially along the runway and aircraft movement areas," the official added.

Mobile bird patrols have been deployed regularly to patrol the airfield using bird management equipment like shot launchers, sky shots, and thunder booms to discourage birds from entering restricted areas.

The airport has onboarded professional wildlife rescuers to trap and relocate wildlife, including jackals, snakes, and other mammals, to safer forest areas under the guidance of forest officials. Continuous pruning of trees around the airport has been conducted in high-risk areas such as Agsia, SOS Road, and Kaitasiddhi, ensuring that potential nesting sites for birds are eliminated.

Another initiative is the removal of dense vegetation that could harbour wildlife or obstruct sightlines around the airstrips. The airport has installed solar light insect traps and antiperching devices at key locations along the runway to further reduce bird attraction.

The airport has strategically deployed zone guns (non-lethal) and continues to use firecrackers at static posts to deter birds from the airfield area. On the airside, the airport's WHM Team ensures continuous monitoring, particularly during the monsoons and low-visibility periods, when bird activity tends to increase. Efforts include modifying local water bodies to discourage bird congregations, installing bird deterrents, and conducting regular inspections of areas of concern.

"These measures are crucial in maintaining a safe operating environment for aircraft. LGBI Airport remains committed to ensuring the safety of aircraft, passengers and staff with proactive measures and the active participation of the local community. By integrating both technology and education, the airport continues to foster a safe environment," the official added.





By

Staff Reporter