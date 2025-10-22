Let’s Grow Forests in Zubeen’s Name: Forest man Jadav Payeng

Jorhat, Oct 22: As Assam continues to grieve the loss of its most loved music icon, Zubeen Garg, environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, known across the country as the “Forest Man of India”, has expressed deep sorrow and called for justice for the late artist, whom he described as a kindred spirit.

Payeng shared intimate memories of Zubeen from the singer’s youth. “I first met Zubeen when he was a student at J.B. College in Jorhat. He would often cycle to the Brahmaputra sandbars near Kokilamukh, close to my home. Sitting on the sands, he’d hum quietly to himself and even then, music flowed naturally from him,” Payeng reminisced.

He fondly recalled Zubeen’s visits to his village and his appreciation for Mising culture.

“He once tasted our Apong and enjoyed it. After that, he sang a few tunes with that same cheerful spirit,” Payeng said.

The environmentalist said Zubeen’s connection to nature and his deep sense of cultural and national identity were evident even in those early years.

“Zubeen was not just a musician but was a soul deeply rooted in Assam’s land, culture, and environment,” Payeng reflected.

Remembering Zubeen’s 50th birthday celebration in Jorhat, which he inaugurated, Payeng said the two often spoke about the need for environmental awareness.

"Zubeen truly believed in planting trees. He cared about the earth and encouraged others to respect it. He was an artist with a conscience,” he said.

Payeng compared Zubeen’s death to losing a part of himself. “Zubeen was like my right hand. Now it feels like that right hand has been torn away,” he said, his voice breaking.

Describing the late singer as a man untouched by greed, Payeng added, “He never cared for money. I have met many artistse even Bhupen Hazarika, but Zubeen’s honesty and emotional depth were unique.”

Reflecting on his enduring legacy, Payeng lamented that Zubeen never got the recognition he deserved in life. “Yet in death, he united all of Assam. All communities, tribes, and castes came together in grief. That’s the power of his soul,” he said.

Concluding his emotional message, Payeng made a heartfelt proposal to honour Zubeen’s memory.

“Let us plant forests in Zubeen’s name across Assam. Let trees grow where his songs once echoed. That will be our living tribute to him" Payeng concluded.