Leopard straying in Jorhat's Mariani rescued

Jorhat, Jun 20:A leopard that has been creating panic in Assam’s Jorhat district for some time was finally rescued by the forest department on Thursday.

Amid severe flooding, the leopard caused widespread panic after it took shelter in a resident’s bedroom in the Bahoni tea garden area of Mariani.



As per sources, a team of veterinary doctors from the Rescue Centre in Kaziranga tranquillized the animal that sustained injuries to his paws.



The team, after tranquillizing the animal, took it to the Kaziranga rescue centre for treatment.

