Leopard attacks tea estate worker in Golaghat

Golaghat, Jun 9: In yet another terrifying incident a tea estate worker received serious injuries after being attacked by a leopard on Friday.

The incident took place in Golaghat’s Dakhinhengera Tea State.

The victim, identified as Ranjit Urang, sustained injuries to his hands and head during the attack.

Since a long time leopards have been creating panic among the locals in the area, therefore they urged the forest department to take necessary action in this regard.