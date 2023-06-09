85 years of service to the nation
Leopard attacks tea estate worker in Golaghat

By The Assam Tribune
Leopard attacks tea estate worker in Golaghat
Golaghat, Jun 9: In yet another terrifying incident a tea estate worker received serious injuries after being attacked by a leopard on Friday.

The incident took place in Golaghat’s Dakhinhengera Tea State.

The victim, identified as Ranjit Urang, sustained injuries to his hands and head during the attack.

Since a long time leopards have been creating panic among the locals in the area, therefore they urged the forest department to take necessary action in this regard.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


