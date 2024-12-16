Legendary table maestro Zakir Hussain passes away leaving a musical legacy

Guwahati, Dec 16: Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain (73) passed away on Sunday due to heart-related complications. According to his manager, Nirmala Bachani, the maestro had been struggling with blood pressure issues. Earlier reports revealed that Hussain was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco after experiencing heart problems.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ustad Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha. With music deeply rooted in his lineage, he developed an early passion for the art. Hussain completed his schooling at St. Michael's High School in Mahim and later graduated from St. Xavier's College, combining academic excellence with his burgeoning musical journey.

He was married to Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher, and the couple had two daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi. Beyond his exceptional music career, Hussain also explored acting, appearing in films such as Saaz and Heat and Dust. His most recent film, Monkey Man, was released in 2024.

Tributes poured in from all corners of society following Hussain's passing. Industrialist Harsh Goenka expressed his sorrow on social media, stating, "The world falls silent as the tabla loses its maestro. Ustad Zakir Hussain, a rhythmic genius who brought the soul of India to global stages, has left us. I feel privileged to have known him through his association with HMV and witnessed his incredible performance at our home. His beats will echo eternally."

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore paid homage, saying, "Ustad Zakir Hussain's extraordinary mastery of the tabla has created a timeless legacy in the world of music. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless admirers whose lives he touched with his artistry. His rhythms will echo in our hearts forever."

Gujarat’s Minister of Tourism, Mulubhai Bera, remarked, "The rhythm of heaven just got a little more vibrant. Farewell, Zakir Hussain. Your music will continue to be a blessing to humanity."