Legacy of RG Baruah honoured across Assam on his 125th birth anniversary

Guwahati, Oct 18: The 125th birth anniversary of Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah, the architect of modern Assam, was observed across the State on Friday by paying solemn tributes for his unparalleled contributions to the State’s journalism, sports, culture and civic life.

At Dighalipukhuri, admirers, family members and followers gathered near the life-size bronze statue of RG Baruah to offer floral tributes, and recall the vision of the man who shaped much of modern Assam’s institutional foundation.

The programme, organized by the Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah Smrity Rakhya Samity, was presided over by its general secretary Bhuban Lahkar, who welcomed the gathering and explained the objective of the commemoration. He spoke of Baruah’s rare foresight and his role in building bridges between culture, media and public life.

Among those present were Ritu Baruah, director of The Assam Tribune Group, and RG’s great-granddaughter Ragini Baruah. The gathering also included educationists Pramod Chandra Bhattacharya, Professor Sanjib Kumar Sarmah, journalist Roman Sarmah, publisher Rajib Adhikary, Hiranya Barman from Sahitya Prakash, social activist Narayan Roy, and several social activists and admirers of RG Baruah.

The serene surroundings of Dighalipukhuri added a reverent tone to the event as participants paid floral tributes and shared anecdotes from Baruah’s remarkable journey.

In the evening, The Assam Tribune campus glowed with the light of earthen lamps lit by employees of the organization as a mark of reverence to the great leader. Staff members also offered floral tributes before the portrait of RG Baruah, whose vision had laid the foundation of the newspaper in 1939.

On the other hand, Assam Sports Day was celebrated at the Guwahati Press Club to mark the birth anniversary of the ‘Lion-hearted’ Radha Govinda Baruah. The event was organized by the Assam Sports Day Celebration Committee in collaboration with the Bir Chilarai Sports Club. The programme began with a tribute to late music icon Zubeen Garg, and was presided over by Manoj Saikia, chairman of the Assam Livestock Corporation. Those present included educationist Utpal Chakravarty, sports organizer Pradip Kumar Sarma, Anusuya Baruah and Savita Barman Choudhury.

Several personalities from various fields were also felicitated on the occasion including Dr Anjali Sarma Baruah, Abha Saikia, Fariha Rahman, Jyotsna Bezbaruah, Binita Roy, Dhiriti Jumi Kalita, Arundhuti Bezbaruah, singer Deepak Das, Sharmila Baruah, Eva Boro Dutta, Chemina Begum Khan, Mohibul Haque, Pallabita Bora, Damayanti Boro, Hasmat Ali Ahmed, Dr Nawab Yunus, Mridul Choudhury, Bhargav Sharma and Sanjay Asomiya. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of a painting competition held as part of the celebrations. The event was anchored by Navjyoti Das.

In his address, Manoj Saikia paid rich tributes to Radha Govinda Baruah, recalling his immense contribution to Assam’s public life and urging the younger generation to draw inspiration from his ideals and dedicate themselves to the society.

Radha Govinda Baruah, born in Sivasagar in 1900, was a visionary who left an indelible mark on Assam’s progress. He founded The Assam Tribune in 1939, which went on to become one of the State’s most respected dailies. He later expanded the publication to include the Assamese weekly Asom Bani and the Assamese daily Dainik Asam. Baruah served as the first Mayor of Guwahati and was instrumental in establishing the city’s civic framework.

A pioneer in sports promotion, he played a key role in the construction of the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, organized major wrestling events featuring Dara Singh to raise funds, and founded the Assam Flying Club in 1958 to introduce aviation training in the State. As a cultural reformer, he is credited with bringing the Bihu dance from the rural fields to the stage, giving it a modern, professional platform.

Baruah was also instrumental in setting up the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. His contributions earned him the title of ‘Singhapurush’ – the lion-hearted man who built modern Assam brick by brick.

The day's programmes, held in different parts of the city, reflected not just remembrance but a reaffirmation of his legacy.









