Learn from past to shape future, CM tells youth on Vivekananda's birth anniversary

Guwahati, Jan. 12: On the occasion of National Youth Day commemorating the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, urged the youth to take inspiration from the great thinker.

The Chief Minister addressed a few events in the city to mark the occasion and urged the youth to work towards making India a Vishwa Guru.

“If India in the past was a Vishwa Guru, today’s youth must strive to make it one again in the present age. Swami Vivekananda inspired the youth to create a new Bharat by learning from the past and looking towards the future,” he said, speaking at an event at Srimanta Shankardeva International Auditorium.

Highlighting the significance of taking pride in India’s heritage, Chief Minister Sarma said, “A generation that lacks pride in its past cannot build its future. Swami Vivekananda's teachings encourage us to draw knowledge from history while advancing towards a brighter future.”

Later, addressing a rally in Changsari in Jalukbari, Sarma focused on Assam's transformation and its youth's role in building a brighter future.

“For years, Assam lagged behind with limited infrastructure—just three medical colleges, two universities, and one agricultural university. But today, we have 20 universities, 14 medical colleges, 16 engineering colleges, IIT, AIIMS, and IIM,” he said, adding that opportunities for youth are no longer constrained.

The Chief Minister noted how the state has overcome a history of violence and instability. “Between 1985 and the 2000s, newspapers were filled with news of explosions and communal discord. Bribes were commonplace for government jobs. Today, merit is recognised, and youth are earning opportunities through hard work,” Sarma said.

Urging the youth to embrace technological advancements, Sarma said, “Artificial intelligence is shaping the future. I encourage Assam’s youth to learn about AI and use it productively. Technology like AI and 3D printing is the future, and our youth must be equipped to harness it for their development.”

The Chief Minister’s address combined a celebration of Assam’s progress and a call to action for the state’s youth, encouraging them to follow Swami Vivekananda’s vision and propel both the state and the nation towards a brighter, more innovative future.