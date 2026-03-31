‘Leadership not occasional visits’: Fadnavis targets Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat

Jorhat, March 31: A politically charged contest is shaping up in Assam’s No. 100 Jorhat constituency, where BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami faces off against Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi in what is being seen as one of the most closely watched battles of the election.

Adding national weight to the campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Jorhat on Tuesday to rally support for Goswami. He began his visit with prayers at the Marwari Thakurbari temple before addressing a large gathering at the AT Road truck stand.

Opening his speech in Assamese, Fadnavis struck an emotional chord by invoking Assam’s historical pride.

“Just as Maharashtra draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji, Assam stands tall because of the legacy of Lachit Borphukan. Without his courage, Assam’s history would have been very different,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Positioning the BJP as a party that prioritises Northeast, Fadnavis stressed that the region is central to India’s development story.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Northeast is no longer on the margins. It is at the centre of India’s growth narrative,” he asserted.

Taking a sharp swipe at the Congress, Fadnavis accused the party of neglect and “step-motherly treatment” towards Assam and the wider Northeast.

“Congress had so many Prime Ministers, yet Assam rarely saw their presence. Today, Prime Minister Modi has visited the state repeatedly, showing commitment not just in words but through action,” he said.

He further alleged that the Congress indulges in “self-serving politics” rather than welfare.

“Congress does not believe in development politics. It is driven by selfish gains. For decades, Assam was ignored, but the BJP has ensured both development and protection of the state’s identity,” Fadnavis claimed.

Drawing a contrast with global instability, Fadnavis referred to the ongoing West Asia crisis, stating, “Neighbouring regions are facing fuel shortages and disruptions due to the conflict. But under Modi’s leadership, India has ensured uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG. Attempts are being made to spread misinformation, but people can see the reality.”

He also highlighted infrastructure and economic initiatives, particularly the Tata Group’s semicondutor project in Jagiroad.

“This is not just an industrial project but a transformational step. Around 30,000 youths will find employment, and Assam will be placed firmly on the global semiconductor map,” he said.

Fadnavis credited the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for accelerating Assam’s economic progress.

“The pace of development today is unprecedented. From infrastructure to industry, Assam is moving forward rapidly,” he noted.

Targeting the Opposition, Fadnavis questioned Gaurav Gogoi’s engagement with the constituency.

“Since being elected, he has visited Jorhat barely a handful of times. Leadership is not about occasional appearances but one show consistent commitment,” he said.

In a pointed remark, he added, “Those who are in the Lok Sabha should focus on their responsibilities there. After the elections, there will be little scope for them here.”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also touched upon key electoral issues, including land rights for tea tribes, illegal infiltration, and the protection of Assam’s cultural identity.

He reiterated the BJP’s stance that infiltration, which he claimed was rampant under previous Congress governments, has been effectively controlled.

“There was a time when Assam faced the threat of demographic change. That situation has been reversed. Peace has returned, and militant groups are joining the mainstream,” he said.

The rally saw the presence of Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita along with several senior BJP leaders.