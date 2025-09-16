Leaders stress timely implementation of Adivasi Peace Accord on its 3rd anniversary

Jorhat, Sept 16: The third anniversary of the Adivasi Peace Accord, signed in 2022, was observed on Monday with both celebration and renewed calls for the implementation of its provisions.

The commemorative event, marked as Adivasi Shanti Chukti Divas, took place at the Mahadev Aghorwala Sports Field in Mariani, Jorhat district, in the presence of senior leaders and community members.

Durga Hasda, CEM of the Adivasi Development Council, recalled the immense sacrifices that preceded the accord, urging the government to implement its provisions promptly.

"The provisions of the accord must be implemented. We want tribal rights, financial security, and solutions to long-standing issues in the tea gardens of Upper Assam. Every six months, we hold review meetings with the government, and we continue to raise these concerns. It will take time, but we will not stop pressing for our rights," he said.

He added that the accord was granted “in exchange for their blood”, and stressed that the government must ensure recognition of the Adivasi community as Scheduled Tribes, along with land rights, fair wages, and welfare measures for tea garden workers.

"This peace agreement is the outcome of 30 years of struggle and bloodshed. Many of our people laid down their lives, and this accord was granted in exchange for their blood. That is why we commemorate this day as Adivasi Shanti Chukti Divas," Hasda said.

The day began with flag hoisting and homage to the 62 martyrs who sacrificed their lives during decades of Adivasi armed movements. A colourful cultural procession showcasing indigenous identity and traditions moved through Mariani town, symbolising the spirit of peace and unity.

Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, and other stakeholders of the peace agreement attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion, MP Tasa credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their “strong intervention” in facilitating the accord.

"Several Adivasi organisations had taken up arms for decades. With the signing of the peace accord, an Adivasi Development Council was established. Both the Centre and the state have sanctioned Rs 500 crore each for its functioning," Tasa said, adding that the accord recognised the socio-economic aspirations and political rights of the community.

"All provisions will be implemented and there should be no dissatisfaction over it," he asserted.

The peace accord, signed in New Delhi in September 2022 with eight Adivasi rebel outfits, promised to end decades of armed struggle and pave the way for the community’s socio-economic upliftment.