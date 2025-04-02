Leader of Opposition urges Centre to enable online access for PMAY-G Houses in state

Guwahati, Apr 2: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has called upon the Union Government to ensure that people of the state are able to apply online through the official website or mobile application for houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G).

Saikia has sent a letter to Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in this regard.

In his letter, Saikia thanked the Union Minister for the allotment of additional PMAY-G houses for the needy people of Assam.

"We are indeed very grateful for your generous gesture. I would like to state that the Chief Minister of Assam has formally launched the PMAY-G scheme in Assam on March 19, 2025. In his speech, he has stated that if any genuine person is left out, he/she can self-apply for his/her requirement of a PMAY-G house through online mode vide website or mobile application. Further, I have come to know that your Ministry has made the facility available by online website or mobile application through which one can apply and demand PMAY-G house. However, though the Chief Minister has made the announcement, the online website or mobile application facility is not yet available in Assam. Hence, it is not yet possible for self-application for PMAY-G house," he stated.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) department in the state has engaged the women volunteers working under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) and has authorised them to visit and upload the data on behalf of the persons who are in need of PMAY-G houses.

"I feel that the volunteers sometimes may not be able to visit each and every household due to various difficulties, resulting in leaving out some genuinely needy people. In view of this, I would request that the online website facility may also be launched and made available in Assam," Saikia stated in his letter to Chouhan.





By

Staff Repoter