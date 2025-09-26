Lawyer's body urges legal fraternity not to represent accused in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Sept 26: In the wake of the sudden demise of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the All Assam Lawyers’ Association has issued a strong appeal to members of the legal fraternity not to represent individuals accused in connection with the sudden and mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Issuing a strong public statement on Friday, the Association cited moral, ethical, and social responsibility as the foundation of its call, stressing that the case is not merely a legal battle but one tied to the sentiments of millions of people across Assam.

Describing Zubeen Garg as the “heartbeat of Assamese identity” and a “global cultural asset”, the Association said his untimely death in Singapore has cast a dark cloud over the state and plunged it into grief and suspicion.

It pointed out that multiple FIRs have been registered across Assam against individuals allegedly linked to the incident, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the State Government to conduct a comprehensive probe.

With concerns that the accused may soon seek anticipatory bail or other legal protections, the AALA urged lawyers to act with conscience and solidarity.

“The individuals under public suspicion are widely perceived as morally compromised. In such a sensitive and emotionally charged situation, the legal profession must stand with the people,” the statement read.

The body reaffirmed the primacy of justice, stating, “Law exists for society, and society sustains the law.”

It further urged lawyers to rise above narrow professional obligations and instead reflect the mood and conscience of Assamese society by refusing to defend the accused.

While reiterating its deep respect for the judiciary, the AALA said the objective was to ensure that justice is not only done but also seen to be done, preserving both public trust and the dignity of Assamese culture.

The appeal was formally signed by senior members of the Association, including Sri Sailendra Das (President), Sri Dipak Kumar Das (General Secretary), Sri Manas Sarania (Working President), and Sri Bijan Kumar Mahajan (Vice President).

