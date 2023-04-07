Lawyer found dead in Guwahati with slit throat

Guwahati, April 7: In a horrific incident, a young man was allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhetapara area of Guwahati on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kandarpa Ojha, who was an advocate of the Gauhati High Court. Ojha was reportedly found dead inside his residence with this throat slit.

However, the father of the victim has claimed that his son had committed suicide by slitting his throat with a machete. He also alleged that the deceased was an alcoholic.

Following the incident, police reached the site and sent the body for post mortem. They also informed that an investigation has been initiated into the matter to ascertain the exact reason behind his death.