Laukhowa Beel’s decline casts shadow on legacy of Goalpariya folk culture

Gauripur, Nov 15: The historic Laukhowa Beel, situated on the northeast side of Gauripur town, was the source of Goalpariya folk songs and a site where Padma Shri awardee late Pratima Barua Pandey used to stroll and draw inspiration.

A number of songs composed and sung by the empress of Goalpariya folk music referred to the Laukhowa Beel’s natural beauty and these songs were very popular among the people of Assam, West Bengal, and Bangladesh. During the period of the reign of Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua, the zamindar of the Gauripur Royal Estate, the beel was full of fish, tortoise, water flowers, etc. During the period of winter, hundreds of migratory birds used to come to the beel at night and they could be seen even in the day time, but those days are gone.

The beel, originally spread over more than 300 bighas of land, was owned by Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua’s three sons: Pramathesh Barua, Prakitish Chandra Barua (Lalji), and Pranabasish Barua. After the Raja’s demise, Pramathesh Barua, the eldest son, was not at all interested in the property of the estate as he was living in Kolkata and pursuing cinema as his profession.

Pranabasish Barua, the youngest son, was also not interested in the affairs of estate. Prakitish Barua, popularly known as Lalji, the second son of Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua, then started managing the affairs of the Gauripur Royal Estate. After The Assam State Acquisition of Zamindaris Act of the State government came into force in 1954, the successors of the estate lost considerable immovable properties. However, after the death of Lalji, the beel was owned by three successors of the family. As their income was very low, they leased out the beel to some fish traders for three years and the beel was thus left to the mercy of the fishermen.

Due to the absence of proper management by the successors, almost half of the area of the beel was encroached upon and a very small area remained and, thereby, the glory and beauty of the age-old beel was considerably diluted.

Numerous enlightened local people and Nature lovers have now urged upon the State government to initiate a dialogue with the successors of the Gauripur Royal Estate for revival of the past glory of the famous beel in order to keep the memory of the legendary folk singer, Pratima Barua Pandey, alive for the new generation. They have suggested that the State government should take over the beel just as it had acquired the Hawa Mahal of Gauripur in the recent past.





