Laudable! Assam govt approves Child Adoption Leave for female employees

Guwahati, July 11: In a laudable initiative, the Assam Cabinet approved Child Adoption Leave of 180 days to female employees of Government of Assam to ensure that adopted children below one year get proper care and nourishment.

The decision was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting, with the aim of benefitting such female employees of the state government who adopt children below one year and ensure proper care of adopted children. This decision is in line with Rule 43-B of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

The cabinet further took the following key decisions:

Fulfilling the Dream of Housing

To enable state government employees to fulfil their dreams of building/buying a house, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the proposal for extension of the Apon Ghar Scheme up to March 31, 2026

The loan threshold limit will also be raised from the existing Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 30 with interest subvention of 1%

Till date, Government of Assam has provided interest subvention of Rs. 596 crore, benefitting 37,277 state government employees

Ensuring Seamless Movement of Merchandise Goods

Merchandise goods make up a large portion of e-commerce business and to facilitate their smooth movement within the state, the cabinet has accorded approval to Assam Transportation of Merchandise Goods in Stage Carriage and Contract Carriage Buses Scheme, 2024, and the amendment to Rule 67 of the Assam Motor Vehicle Rules, 2003

This will enable easier transportation of Merchandise Goods in Stage Carriage and Contract Carriage Buses in the age of e-commerce

Assisting Employees of Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB)

To rationalise manpower utilisation in the government service sector, the Cabinet has accorded approval to a financial settlement scheme for employees of ASAMB

612 regular employees of ASAMB to be offered a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS)

A one-time settlement/gratuity payment will be paid to 147 Contingency/Fixed Pay Employees of ASAMB

An additional 10% will be given on this package over and above the settlement amount as a goodwill gesture by the government

The total fund for the entire exercise will be Rs. 154 crore, which will be paid by the state







