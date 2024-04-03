Lat Mandal arrested under bribery charges in Assam's Nalbari

Guwahati, Apr 3: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday trapped a Lat mandal under bribery charges.

The accused, Lat Mandal, identified as Khagen Kalita, was employed at the office of the circle officer in Nalbari's Ghograpar Revenue Circle.



According to the Vigilance Team, Kalita demanded a bribe from the complainant in the office for issuing land sale permission, following which he was caught red handed by the team.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Khagen Kalita, Lot Mandal of O/O the Circle Officer, Ghograpar Revenue Circle, Dist- Nalbari, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant in the office, for issuing land sale permission.”

