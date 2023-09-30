85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Lat Mandal arrested on bribery charges in Lakhimpur

By The Assam Tribune
Lat Mandal arrested on bribery charges in Lakhimpur
X

Source: 'X'

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sep 30: Once again the officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested another Lat Mandal in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Saturday.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Dulal Chandra Baniya posted at Narayanpur Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur.

Based on a complaint, the anti corruption team caught the accused red handed at his residence in Dhalpur, while he was accepting bribe from a complainant for processing mutation works.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X