Lat Mandal arrested on bribery charges in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Sep 30: Once again the officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested another Lat Mandal in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Saturday.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Dulal Chandra Baniya posted at Narayanpur Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur.

Based on a complaint, the anti corruption team caught the accused red handed at his residence in Dhalpur, while he was accepting bribe from a complainant for processing mutation works.

Further investigation is underway.