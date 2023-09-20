Lat Mandal arrested on corruption charges in Assam's Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Sep 20: A Lat Mandal from Lakhimpur district has been arrested on charges of bribery on Wednesday. The accused Lat Mandal has been identified as Hemendra Nath.

As per sources, Nath demanded an amount of Rs 1 lakh for registration work of an individual who applied for land mutation.

It may be mentioned that Nath already took fifty percent of the demanded amount via UPI and later when he was about to collect another 50 percent, the police caught him red handed and apprehended under bribery charges.

At present, the arrested Lat Mandal has been kept at the Lakhimpur Sadar police station.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.