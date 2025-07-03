Landslide strands multiple trains in Assam’s Dima Hasao, restoration work underway

Haflong, July 3: Train services through Assam’s Dima Hasao district have come to a standstill after a landslide occurred near Mupa station in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section.

The incident, which took place at about 2:45 pm between km 51/2–3 DKE–MPP, saw around 30 huge boulders and approximately 100 cubic meters of earth falling onto the railway track, a statement from the Senior DCM, Lumding, read.

"Small rocks are continuously rolling down," the statement read.

The Silchar–Guwahati Express (Train No. 15616) was stopped by an on-duty stationary watchman, with the loco pilot applying the emergency brake and backing the train to Mupa, for safety.

Heavy machinery, including one JCB and two excavators, has been mobilised for debris removal. The excavators are presently working at km 53/2–3, while the JCB is being transported via track and will be loaded on a BFR at Mupa before moving to the site.

Due to the blockage, multiple trains have been detained in the down direction towards Guwahati. These include:

The 15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express, which returned to Mupa at 15:18 hrs and has been controlled.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, which arrived at MXR at 16:05 hrs and is controlled.

The 12520 Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, which arrived at New Haflong at 16:00 hrs and is controlled.

The 15618 Dharmanagar–Guwahati Express, which left Dullabcherra at 15:347 hrs and is likely to be controlled at NHGJ.

The 14619 Agartala–Firozpur Express, which arrived at Jatinga Lampur at 15:45 hrs for crossing and is likely to be controlled en route.

Railway officials have stated that train operations will resume only after the landslide debris is completely cleared from the tracks.

"Help Desks have been opened to facilitate passengers at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur and Agartala stations. Situation is under continuous monitoring by the railway authorities, and further updates in this matter will be shared soon," read the statement.

Earlier, rail services on the vital Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam were suspended on June 23 following landslides on the tracks between New Haflong and Jatinga Lampur.