Landslide-snapped Lumding–Badarpur rail link may take a week to restore: NFR

Silchar, June 25: Train services along the crucial Lumding–Badarpur hill section remain suspended after a massive landslide severely damaged nearly 100 metres of railway track. Full restoration is expected to take about a week, officials said.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, occurred following the collapse of a slope just 15 metres from the railway line, severing a key rail link between Assam’s Barak Valley and Tripura.

“Train movement in the affected section will remain suspended until restoration is complete. However, all-out efforts are being made to restore connectivity within a week, subject to weather conditions. Passengers are advised to stay updated through official railway communication channels,” said a statement issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Wednesday.

Emergency restoration work is underway on a war footing. According to the NFR, more than 25 heavy earth-moving machines—including excavators, JCBs, and dumpers—along with around 200 labourers, have been deployed to fast-track repairs.

Senior officials from NFR’s Lumding Division, including the Divisional Railway Manager, are stationed at the site to supervise round-the-clock efforts.

“Despite the intensive work, ongoing rainfall and the unstable hillside continue to hamper progress. Loose soil is still sliding down, posing further hazards. Stabilising the slope is the top priority, followed by removal of nearly 25,000 cubic metres of debris,” the statement added.

Several trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled until further notice. Passengers have been urged to follow official railway updates for information on service resumption and schedule changes.

Earlier, on June 24, a high-level meeting was convened between Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, the General Manager of NFR, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other stakeholders. A joint action plan was formulated to expedite restoration of the vital link.

“The Lumding–Badarpur section is a lifeline for Barak Valley and Tripura, and all efforts are being made to restore connectivity at the earliest,” senior officials said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha told The Assam Tribune that restoration work is progressing on a war footing.

He added that the Cachar District Commissioner has been directed to speed up the process and monitor the prices of essential commodities in the affected region.