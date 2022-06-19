Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in tea garden areas evacuated

Silchar, June 19: The SDRF rescue team has recovered two bodies from debris at Bhorakahi Tea Garden adjacent to National Institute of Technology ( NIT) Silchar on Sunday as landslide hit the proximity amidst heavy downpour.

Amitabh Rai, president of Cachar Zilla Parishad rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operations.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on Sunday, Rai said, the landslide occurred around Saturday evening and three members of a family in the garden area were in the ill-fated house which was crushed due to the landslide. "While Dipen Ree made a narrow escape, his wife Chanda Ree (20) and father Shibu Ree (50) died. The bodies were recovered after a vigil of 6 hours.

More than 50 families of the area have been evacuated and shifted to a temporary location as the landslide hit the garden badly. Many hectares of the cropland were damaged. The Garden Management has however extended cooperation to recover the bodies and also assisted in the relief operation. The bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. "On my personal behalf, I have extended financial assistance to the bereaved family," Rai said.



On the other hand, officials of the District Administration rushed to the locations at Dwarbond along Silchar-Hailakandi road and Chadighat areas of the district where landslides have occurred. However, no casualties from the two spots have been reported yet. The officials informed that steps are being taken to clear the road.

On the other hand, due to overtopping of flood water along the Silchar-Kumbhirgram airport road at Gossainpur area, the district administration has closed the affected portion of the route for all type of vehicular movements. For passengers coming by flight, traffic will be diverted through Kachakanti-Kalibari-Lathigram road, a notification issued by the District Administration said.

In a similar notification, the Administration informed that the L023-E & D Point Water works Road to Bagadahar via Bethukandi Road is closed for all types of vehicular traffic with immediate effect until further order. At 3pm, water level of river Barak at Annapurna Ghat was measured at 21.41 metres rising by 2cm per hour against the danger level of 19.83 meters at this point.