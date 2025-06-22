Land for Mami, Mama and Adani, nothing for the people: Gaurav Gogoi in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, June 22: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of systematically denying land rights to common people while distributing land to close political associates and corporates. Speaking in an interaction with the media on his three day outreach tour across Kokrajhar, Gogoi said, “Land is the major issue here. While the common people wait for land, it’s Mami, Mama, and Adani who are receiving it from the government.”

He criticised the BJP for its favouritism and neglecting the needs of the general public.

He also called for deeper grassroots connections to strengthen Congress’ position in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

“Our efforts are to reach out to the people,” Gogoi said, addressing a gathering during a public meeting at Tulshibari.

“Congress can only grow when we are truly present among the local communities. We are here to understand the people’s dreams, hopes, and aspirations.”

Criticizing the BJP’s flagship Orunodoi scheme, Gogoi said the financial support provided to ordinary women was meagre in contrast to the large sums allegedly going to families of ministers and MLAs.

“Under the Orunodoi scheme, women receive Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200, while families of the Chief Minister and MLAs are getting Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 under various government schemes. This shows how self-serving the BJP has become. Welfare schemes should serve the common people, not enrich politicians and their relatives", he added.

He further expressed optimism about Congress' prospects in the BTC elections.

“We saw genuine enthusiasm among people for the Congress. If the party works with dedication and sincerity, we will perform well in the BTC polls.”

Gaurav Gogoi is on a three day visit across Kokrajhar and adjoining districts beginning June 22.