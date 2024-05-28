Land dispute leads to brutal murder in Barpeta

Barpeta, May 28: In a shocking turn of events, the residents of Gajia village in Barpeta were left astonished when a body, buried for nearly a week, was discovered amid rainfall and strong winds.

The deceased, identified as Azim Uddin, a resident of Barpalli village, had been missing since May 21, sources said.

Sukur Ali, the son of the deceased, filed an FIR on May 22 against Mizanur Rahman and his sons, suspecting their involvement in Azim Uddin's disappearance.

The family members believed that a long-standing land dispute between Azim Uddin and Mizanur Rahman's family might have led to the fatal incident.

"Our father had been missing since May 21, and we filed an FIR on the 22nd against Mizanur Rahman," Sukur Ali said, adding, “Our father was killed by Mizanur and his relatives as my father raised his voice against them in a land dispute."

On May 27, the accused were arrested, and three of them were brought to the spot on May 28 to assist in locating the burial site. With their cooperation, the police team eventually recovered the body, which was buried in Gajia village.

The police are currently investigating the matter to unearth any further motives behind the gruesome murder.