Man dies in Chirang while drawing water from well amid severe shortage

Chirang, June 11: A 49-year-old man died in a tragic accident in 2nd Sattyapur village near the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district while attempting to collect water from a well, a grim reflection of the deepening water crisis in the region.

The victim, identified as Serman Mushahry, had gone to a nearby well on Monday to fetch water for his family amid an ongoing water shortage. However, as he was drawing water, a section of loose soil and debris collapsed onto him, fatally trapping him.

“He was simply trying to get water when the land gave way,” said Birdau Mushahary, a local resident, speaking to The Assam Tribune.

Villagers and grieving family members were seen gathered around the collapsed well site. Fire and Emergency Services personnel were also seen assisting at the location.

Serman’s death has sparked grief and concern among villagers who say they have been struggling with a growing water crisis driven by deforestation and a falling water table.

“There was a time when this place was lush with trees and greenery,” said Birdau. “Now, with so many trees cut down and the rains becoming irregular, the water table has dropped drastically. That’s why we are forced to dig and use such risky wells.”

He added that the village community, including elders and the headman, had repeatedly raised the issue with local authorities and the District Commissioner. “We have brought it to the notice of the administration. We just hope some permanent solution comes soon,” he said.