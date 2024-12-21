Land acquisition critical for Assam’s upcoming industrial projects: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec. 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government is actively identifying government land to meet the growing demand for industrial development.

With major international companies expressing interest in investing in Assam, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to “prepare the state” for “transformative growth”.

Highlighting Assam’s increasing appeal to investors, Sarma said the government is exploring land in districts such as Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, and Nagaon to accommodate the requirements of upcoming industries.

"With 'Advantage Assam' set to take place in February and drawing significant interest from international companies and investors, we must ensure adequate land availability. Industrialists are keen to invest, and we are preparing in advance," Sarma stated during a press event in Morigaon on Friday.

The Chief Minister also noted the rising presence of national institutions in the state, further driving the demand for land.

"Many national institutions are coming to Assam, and for that, we need land. Having land readily available gives us the confidence to move forward. Assam is on the cusp of a new era of development, and this government is committed to being prepared," he added.

Addressing the upcoming semiconductor plant in Morigaon, Sarma revealed that the initial materials required for the facility would be imported from Japan, with plans to eventually transition to indigenous production.

"We recently hosted a conclave with several industrialists from Japan. Initially, materials for the semiconductor industry will come from Japan, but over time, we aim to manufacture them ourselves. For this sector’s development in Assam, land is crucial," he reiterated.

Sarma also addressed recent disturbances in Guwahati following the death of Congress worker Mridul Islam, alleging that certain elements were attempting to disrupt the state’s progress.

"There are groups trying to create anarchy and discourage industrialists and investors from entering Assam. Such deliberate actions aim to destabilise the state ahead of events like Advantage Assam and the Panchayat elections. The government will take strict measures to maintain order and prevent such disruptions," the Chief Minister affirmed.