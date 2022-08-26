Land acquisition scam busted in Dhubri

Dhubri, August 25: A scam in the land acquisition for the construction of the Dhubri Medical College has been busted in an enquiry by the Circle officer of Dhubri, where fraudsters submitted fraudulent land documents, to cheat the original land owners for the state government's compensation.

An investigation by Circle Officer of Dhubri Revenue Circle Office Sanju Das has found that documents of eight plot of land accrued for construction of the Dhubri Medical College, are fake and has no links with the original owner.

Das informed that the documents of 20 plots were sent to the office of the Deputy Registrar of Dhubri on August 8 for investigation and on 12 August the Sub-registrar's office had sent a departmental letter in this regard to the Dhubri revenue circle office, where it clearly indicates that eight documents were fraudulent.

These documents are in the names of the persons who has no connection with the land accrued by the state for construction of Dhubri Medical College. In these eight plots of land the names of Raij Uddin Sheikh, Jamir Uddin Sikdar, Mantaz Ali, Moinul Hoque, Anima Chakraborty, Uttam Kumar Ray, Abdul Hamid Mollah and Sajar Ali, has been inserted as land owner, fraudulently.

The Circle Officer explained that these names have been fraudulently inserted as the beneficiaries to be compensated for acquisition of land at Jhagrarpar area, for the construction of the Medical College and Hospital.

The Circle Officer also mentions that the broker along with the 'fraudulent beneficiaries' had set up a syndicate, to get the benefits of government aid.

It is to be noted that these fraudulent documents were made between 2004 and 2009 and the acquisition grant for few of the plots has already been received by some of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Dhubri Revenue Circle Officer Sanju Das told these correspondents that the investigation into the matter is on and the fraudulent deeds were made between the years 2004 to 2009. He also stated that a part of compensation has already been released.

"We have done hearings and investigation in the matter is on. Few of the Original land owners has already approached the court regarding the matter", Das added. He also said that strict actions against all the persons involved in this misappropriation, will be taken.