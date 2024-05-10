Lance Naik dies on poll duty in Chhattisgarh; Assam Police pays tribute

Guwahati, May 10: In a tragic incident, Lance Naik from Assam passed away during election duty in Chattisgarh on May 8, 2024.

According to the information received, LNK 602 Monoj Gogoi of the 5th APBn, Sontila, died after battling cerebral malaria with septic shock.



Lnk Gogoi from Assam’s Golaghat district joined the Assam Police on August 2, 2010, and served with valour and dedication throughout his career. He was deployed for election duty in Chhattisgarh, where he served in Bastar district for the 1st phase, Mahasmund for the 2nd phase, and Sarguja for the 3rd phase.



Unfortunately, Gogoi fell ill on May 4, 2024, while on duty and was admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Ambikapur, Sarguja.



Despite efforts to save him, his condition deteriorated, and later he was airlifted for further treatment to Krishna Sagar Hospital in Raipur, where he breathed his last at 7:55 p.m. on May 8, 2024.



Meanwhile, necessary arrangements were made accordingly and his mortal remains reached Guwahati at 11 p.m. on May 9, 2024, where the Director General of Police (DGP), of Assam GP Singh, senior officers and other members of the Assam Police paid their tribute and a special salami (salute) was organised for their fallen brother.



Eventually, the body was sent to Golaghat for the final funeral rites.

