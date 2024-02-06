Lance Naik arrested under graft charges in Assam’s Hailakandi district

Hailakandi, Feb 6: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested one Lance Naik on charges of bribery in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday.

The accused, Lance Naik, has been identified as Gouidur Rahman Barbhuiya, posted at Hailakandi Sadar police station.

Police sources said that Barbhuiya was trapped red-handed on Monday at Hailakandi Sadar police station while taking Rs. 6,000 for negotiating a criminal case. Barbhuiya is also officiating as a law clerk at the Sadar police station. He took the cash from a person to grant him relief in a criminal case.

Meanwhile, Barbhuiya has been brought to Guwahati after being arrested for interrogation. Further investigation is underway by the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department.



