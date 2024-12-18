Lakhipur education gets boost as Minister Rai lays foundation for ₹7 Cr school project

Silchar, Dec 18: In a bid to boost educational infrastructure, Minister for Barak Valley Development Department, Kaushik Rai, laid the foundation stone for a new building of Earle HS School in Lakhipur, Cachar, on Tuesday.

The ceremony was marked by the performance of bhumi pujan rituals in the presence of local dignitaries, educationists, and academicians.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Rai highlighted his ongoing efforts to improve education and sports facilities in the constituency, now a co-district of Cachar.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for prioritising the upgrade of state-run schools to compete with private institutions and provide quality education to a broader demographic.

“As an MLA, I have always prioritised the development of education, health, and sports sectors in my constituency. Now, as a minister, my responsibilities and the expectations of the people have increased significantly,” Rai said.

He assured the timely completion of the school building, urging contractors to finish the work within a year and calling on locals to monitor construction progress to ensure quality.

Later, Minister Rai inaugurated the new office building of the Barak Upotyokya Banga Sahitya o Sanskriti Sammelan (Barak Banga) Lakhipur local unit.

Praising the creation of the Barak Valley Development Department, Rai credited Chief Minister Sarma’s visionary leadership for fostering development in the region.

“This department will work in tandem with other departments to accelerate the progress of Barak Valley. I am confident that this collaboration will bridge the psychological gap between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys,” he said.

The minister also announced a financial grant of ₹50 lakh for constructing a permanent building for the association and revealed plans for a state-of-the-art 800-seat auditorium in Lakhipur.

Responding to queries, Rai reiterated his commitment to the holistic development of the constituency.

Prominent attendees included noted academician and Cachar district Barak Banga president Sanjib Deblaskar, central general secretary Goutam Prasad Dutta, and Lakhipur Municipal Board chairperson Mrinal Kanti Das.

It is worth noting that the state government, under Chief Minister Sarma, has allocated ₹7 crore under RIDF XXIX (2023-24) for the improvement of Earle HS School's infrastructure. The project will be executed by the PWD Building and NH Division.