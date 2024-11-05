Lakhimpur worker, missing since mid-October, found dead in Arunachal Pradesh

North Lakhimpur, Nov. 5: The body of a missing migrant worker from Laluk in Lakhimpur district has been found in a remote area in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.

The body of one Diganta Mohon (50) of Garmur Sonapur under Laluk police station, missing for two weeks, was finally recovered in a river in Payeng, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Sources said that Diganta had left home a month ago to work as an agricultural worker in Sagalee, Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh from where he went missing in mid-October.

Diganta's family members were searching for him after receiving the news of his disappearance. They alleged that Diganta was killed and dumped in a remote area and demanded an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on August 25, one Aman Ali (25) of Kusiamari village under Bogeenadi police station was found dead at his workplace in Ganga, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Aman was taken as a construction worker by a contractor.

- By Correspondent