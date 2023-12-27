Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra resigns from service

Guwahati, Dec 27: In a huge announcement, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, Anand Mishra, tendered his resignation from the Indian Police Service (IPS) with effect from January 16, 2024.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Anand Mishra cited ‘social and personal goals in life.’

He wrote, “This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realise through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of IPS.”







