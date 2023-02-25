Lakhimpur: Six vultures found dead in Dhakuakhana

North Lakhimpur, Feb 25: Six Himalayan Griffon vultures were found dead in a paddy field in Dhakuakhana under Lakhimpur district.

The birds were found laying dead in Pagalibathar of Bagichagaon village of the sub-divisional headquarter. Two vultures were also recovered by a team of forest officials and nature enthusiasts from the site in critical condition.

The vultures are being treated by veterinary doctors at Dhakuakhana. It was believed that the vultures died after consuming the carcass of cattle on the field. The incident occurred a few days after 16 such vultures had died in nearby Zengraimukh of Majuli.

Experts blame the use of diclofenac sodium which are administered on the carcass of the cattle as the reason behind the death of vultures.