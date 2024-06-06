Lakhimpur Police announces cash reward for information on JJM contractor’s killers

Guwahati, June 6: Days after the horrific murder of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor, Lakhimpur Police announced a significant cash reward for any informant who provides information regarding the perpetrators in connection with the case.



Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) announced the cash reward, stating, “any person who provides information regarding the person/persons in connection with Dhakuakhana PS Case No- 39/24, U/S-120(B)/302/201/34 IPC regarding murder of Sunil Gogoi, S/O- Lt. Lakhen Gogoi of Vill.- Sapotia Chetia Gaon PS- Dhakuakhana, Dist.- Lakhimpur, Assam. The identity of the informant will be kept secret.”

It may be mentioned that Sunil Gogoi was killed and set ablaze by miscreants in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district.

According to reports, the body of the deceased was found in the middle of a field, 200 metres from his residence at Sumoni in the Dhakuakhana area, where he was first murdered, and set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field. His head was reportedly chopped off, and the body was partially burned when it was discovered.







