Lakhimpur headmaster held under POCSO for abusing minor

Lakhimpur, Aug 9: A headmaster of a high school in Lakhimpur district has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act 2012 for allegedly abusing a minor girl.

The headmaster, Niron Neog, has been accused of making physical contact with a girl student when she was studying in Class X.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family in Laluk Police Station, the teacher committed the act when she visited him for tution before the HSLC-2025 examination.

The 16 year old victim has been declared six months pregnant.

Laluk Police have already arrested the teacher and taken custody after producing before the judicial authorities in North Lakhimpur on Thursday.