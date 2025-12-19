Lakhimpur farmers seek urgent flood control after Sesa River wreaks havoc

North Lakhimpur, Dec 19: Layers of sand deposits have turned once green agriculture lands to barren fields in villages in the western parts of Lakhimpur district that share territorial boundary with Biswanath district.

The croplands that should have seen busy harvesting activities during this period of the year are now looking desolate and lifeless as the paddy fields are covered with thick layers of sand deposited by the overflowing Sesa River in the last monsoon.

The villages of No. 1 Sesa, No. 2 Sesa, Sesa-Rangajan, Panigaon, Phutabhog, Khalihamari and others under the Narayanpur revenue circle of the Lakhimpur district are now completely covered by sand deposited by the Sesa River in May-June this year.

The agricultural production has been nil this year in these flood-ravaged villages as they could not grow paddy due to the sand covers on the croplands.

The current condition has brought economic hardships to thousands of villagers as they could not grow any crops this season, leading to despair.

The villagers blamed the lack of any flood protection measures on the left bank side of the Sesa river for the massive sand deposits in their villages.

According to them, the construction of an embankment on the right side bank of the same river by Biswanath district Water Resources department has made the flood water flow towards its eastern bank – the villages of western Lakhimpur.

While the Sesa embankment constructed with geo tubes and sluice gates on its right-hand bank protected the areas of Biswanath district well from the monsoon flood this year, the left bank of the river remained unguarded resulting in a devastating flood in the Lakhimpur side during late May this year.

The sand deposits in the villages of western Lakhimpur not only damaged the croplands, but affected infrastructures like roads and schools and installations like namghars. The roads inside these villages are still in damaged conditions making it difficult for vehicles to move. The Srimanta LP School and the namghar in Sesa-Rangajan village were also affected by the thick layers of sand deposits.

The affected villagers have demanded a permanent flood control intervention by the state agencies before the onset of the next monsoon.